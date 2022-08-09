Welcome to the Seed Library with Missy Corley and Mikaela Boley

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Several years ago, master gardeners Missy Corley and Mikaela Boley decided that the Mid-Shore needed a seed library to encourage home flower and vegetable gardening.

Missy, noting the success of a similar innovative program in California, reached out to Mikaela at the University of Maryland’s College of Agriculture and Natural Resources, one of the state’s master gardener coordinators, to work closely with the Talbot County Free Library to implement this unique program.

Little did Missy or Mikaela know at the time that their small project would become a huge success five years later. With dozens of library patrons starting to use the free service (no library card is required), they both started to get calls from across the state and from different regions of the country from others eager to replicate the program in their communities.

Given this remarkable success, the Spy asked Missy and Mikaela to come by the Spy studio the other day to talk about the Seed Library and the numerous benefits of home gardening, including low-cost produce and conservation protection.

This video is approximately three minutes in length. For more information about the Seed Library please go here.