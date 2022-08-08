Spy Moment: The Baltimore Symphony Orchestra at Wilmer Park

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

While there are countless cases of small town communities gathering at the local park to hear music on summer nights in August, it was hard to beat having the Baltimore Symphony Orchestra play at Wilmer Park last Saturday night under almost perfect conditions.

With the Chester River as background, along with a perfect breeze for both the audience and the performers, clear skies and the late arrival of a summer moon, the BSO, led by Assistant Conductor Jonathan Rush, began with Jonathan Leshnoff’s Dancing Blue Crabs! The Orchestra closes the program with John Williams’ Superman March, in recognition of ‘Clark Kent’ and as lighthearted dedication to the county’s name.

A Spy was there to file this short report.

This video is approximately one minute in length.