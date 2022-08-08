It’s a Wrap! Academy Art Museum First 24-Hour Race Winners

The first 24-Hour Video Race is in the can! Sponsored by Academy Art Museum (AAM) in partnership with the Chesapeake Film Festival, the submitted films were screened at AAM on Friday July 29th and winners were announced.

The competition began on July 22 when registered filmmakers of all expertise and ages were sent the following elements in an email, which they had to incorporate into their film.

Theme: Transformation

Prop: Water

Dialogue: “How refreshing”

They were then challenged to write, shoot, edit, and score an original short film. The film had to be between 1- 7 minutes in length and had to be submitted within a 24-hour period.

Award-winning filmmaker Francisco Salazar designed the event for AAM and a panel of judges, including Chesapeake Film Festival Director Cid Collins Walker and Martin Zell, Board of Trustees President, selected the winners. Cash prizes and a trophy were given to:

Best in Show – Adult $250

Black and White and Hot All Over: Stephen Haynes,

Best in Show – Student/Family (at least 50% of the filmmaking team had to be under 18) $150

Water!: Ian Hasselgren, (Student/Family)

Lemonade: Mac Mirabile, (Student/Family)

Additionally, a People’s Choice Award was selected on Friday by attendees and an award was also given to: The Driver’s Seat, Ray Remesch, (Adult) who also won $100

Jennifer Chrzanowski, AAM’s Development Manager, said “The judges were excited and surprised at the quality of the submissions. Everything about them, including the editing and acting, was very unexpected and very welcomed.”

Meanwhile you can judge for yourself: https://vimeo.com/737544972