Restoration Projects Enhance Kent County Parks, Protect Area Waterways

This fall, ShoreRivers will lead restoration projects in two Kent County, MD public parks that will reduce sediments and nutrients that pollute the Sassafras River. These projects are supported by a $970,000 grant from the Maryland Department of Natural Resources (DNR) Trust Fund specifically dedicated to Eastern Shore High Priority Areas.

The first will reduce nuisance flooding, runoff volume, and impervious surface at the Town of Galena Community Park. ShoreRivers will build five bioswales, or vegetated ditches, strategically located to capture and treat stormwater runoff. They will also install three native plant “islands” with shade trees in the park’s parking lot to further reduce runoff, and cool and beautify the entrance to the park. This project will reduce stormwater runoff from adjacent commercial and residential development before it flows into Dyer Creek, one of the most impaired tributaries of the Sassafras River.

For the second project, ShoreRivers is partnering with Kent County to restore ecological and habitat function in Turner’s Creek Park of approximately 2,200 linear feet of forested perennial stream on a headwaters tributary of Turners Creek. The stream receives drainage from 139 acres of agricultural fields, and has deep, highly eroded slopes, incised channels, and a disconnected floodplain dominated by invasive species. When complete, this project will restore a dynamic stream and wetland system with native vegetation and habitat. Improvements in stormwater storage and increased opportunities for nutrient processing and reduction will create a more resilient landscape.

ShoreRivers is a leader in designing, funding, and managing major restoration projects like these. Since 2015, ShoreRivers has installed 231 projects on agricultural, public, and private properties in the mid to upper Eastern Shore, which prevent more than 144,000 pounds of nitrogen, 16,000 pounds of phosphorus, and 4,800 tons of sediments from polluting waterways each year.

These projects represent over $18.6 million in government and private funding invested in our communities for cleaner water. See photos and videos of other projects at shorerivers.org/restoration.

ShoreRivers protects and restores Eastern Shore waterways through science-based advocacy, restoration, and education.

shorerivers.org