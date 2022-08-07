Baltimore Country Cousin Applique Quilt Class

Come join us for a lovely quilt adventure at the Fiber Arts Center! In this class we will be focusing on the hand applique techniques to render four beautiful quilt blocks to make a wonderful quilted wall hanging/quilt. Each month we will construct a block and learn how to applique stems, flowers, circles and more. You will become quite adept at appliquing lovely designs! Contact instructor, Kay Butler for further questions: 410-829-5136 or email: mrs.kay.butler@gmail.com

Instructor: Kay Butler

Location: Fiber Arts Center, 7 N 4th St., Denton, MD 21629

Cost: $60.00 Member, $75.00 Non Member

Dates: September 16, October 14, November 11, December 16, 2022

Time: 10:00am – 2:00pm

Baltimore Country Cousin Fabric Requirements

Each block in the wallhanging/quilt is 16” square. We will be focusing on 4 blocks for this class and will feature a block each month.

Background: 2 yards of cream or white tone on tone prints

Border: 1 ½ yard

Green for stems and leaves: 4-5 fat quarters

I use five different greens in medium to dark values and ranging in color from yellow greens to dark hunter greens.

Red for flowers, hearts, and details: a couple of fat quarters or scraps.

Yellow for flowers and details: a couple of fat quarters or scraps.

Blue for vases, flowers and details: a couple of fat quarters

Pink for flowers and details: a couple of fat quarters

Class Supplies:

Blue water soluble pen (you can find these in Walmart)

Pencil

Applique Pins

Embroidery fabric scissors

Applique Needles or Sharps #10

White quilting thread (we’ll use for basting)

Matching thread for leaves, flowers, basket, etc.

Optional: light box (I’ll have one available)

Painters tape (I’ll be happy to share mine)

Fee for printed patterns: $10.00 (to be collected by the instructor in class);

You may wish to purchase on Amazon: Baltimore Country Cousin book by Susan McKelvey. Right now you can get it for about $6.75 used. Shipping will be about $3.50. You don’t have to purchase the book but it is a great reference. We will be using 16 inch patterns that I will print for you. (The book features 12 inch blocks….)