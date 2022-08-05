Institute for Adult Learning to Hold Showcase of Classes on August 10, 2022

The Institute for Adult Learning, a non-profit organization whose mission is to provide learning experiences and social events which enrich the lives of the age 50+ community in the Mid-Shore area, will hold a Showcase of Classes for the fall semester on Wednesday, August 10, from 2 – 4 p.m. The event will be held at the Kennard Cultural Center, located at 410 Little Kidwell Avenue in Centreville, Md.

The Showcase will provide an overview of more than 30 courses to be offered during the fall semester, which runs from September through mid-December, including history and current events, brain and body health, local environment and science, literature, arts and crafts, and culinary arts. All classes are held during the day, Monday through Friday, and range from a single session to eight sessions.

The membership fee of $90 per person per semester entitles participants to sign up for an unlimited number of courses. Members are also invited to participate in monthly happy hours and various field trips throughout the semester. Upcoming trips include a day in Cambridge, including visits to Spocott Windmill and Village, Blackwater National Wildlife Refuge and Choptank River Lighthouse; a cruise on the Miles River in St. Michaels; and a trip to the Air Mobility Command Museum in Dover, De.

Attendees may join the IAL and enroll in classes either at the Showcase or on the organization’s website after the event. Registration to attend the event is not required but is recommended by sending an email to info@ instituteforadultlearning.org.

The IAL was established in 2001 as an affiliate of Road Scholar, a program comprised of over 300 independent community-based organizations of people who share a love of learning and a desire for sociability. It was previously housed at Chesapeake College but following the global pandemic, it was reestablished as a component fund within the Mid-Shore Community Foundation and relocated to the Kennard Cultural Center.

For more information about the IAL, visit the IAL website at www.instituteforadultlearning. org.