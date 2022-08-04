United Way Announces New Executive Director

United Way of Kent County has announced the appointment of Hope Clark as Executive Director.

Clark brings a strong set of skills to the fund-raising organization. After a career as a professional modern dancer in NYC, she received a Master’s in Intercultural Service Leadership and Management from the School for International Training Graduate Institute, with a focus on Social Justice and Conflict Transformation. She moved to Kent County in the mid-eighties and has served on the Board of the African American School House Museum, worked at CommunityMediation Upper Shore, Eastern Shore Health Education Center, and the Local ManagementBoard for Children and Family Services. She volunteered as the coordinator of the DiversityDialogue Group and founded Wheelbarrow Productions, a non-profit organization to partner with communities to create social change and economic opportunities through the arts. Her recent work, as the Maryland Organizer for Climate XChange, coordinated the Rebuild MarylandCoalition to pass equitable and effective climate legislation in the State.

The United Way of Kent County strives to improve our community by building partnerships and bringing together diverse stakeholders from 27 agencies to focus on three areas: Health, Education, and Financial Stability. This is the 65th year of United Way’s operation in Kent County.

“We are very pleased to welcome her to this position. I am confident that her experience and commitment will help us strengthen our ability to have a positive impact on our focus areas,” said DeLia Shoge, Board President.

The annual fund-raising campaign begins September 1. Donations may be made at any time via the website: unitedwayofkentcounty.org or by mail to United Way of Kent County, P.O. Box 594, Chestertown, MD 21620.