Fiber Arts Center of the Eastern Shore Presents Barn Block Painting Class

Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022

Time: 9 am – 4 pm

Cost: $70.00 member, $80.00 non member

Instructor: Victoria McConnell – please call to sign up at 410-253-9716

Important! Please contact Victoria two weeks before class about your design.

Fiber Arts Center of the Eastern Shore

Phone: 443-448-4611

Address: 7 North 4th Street

Denton, MD 21629