Fiber Arts Center of the Eastern Shore Presents Barn Block Painting Class
Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022
Time: 9 am – 4 pm
Cost: $70.00 member, $80.00 non member
Instructor: Victoria McConnell – please call to sign up at 410-253-9716
Important! Please contact Victoria two weeks before class about your design.
Fiber Arts Center of the Eastern Shore
Phone: 443-448-4611
Address: 7 North 4th Street
Denton, MD 21629
