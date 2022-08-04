MENU

Sections

More

August 4, 2022

The Chestertown Spy

An Educational News Source for Chestertown Maryland

Arts Arts Notes

Fiber Arts Center of the Eastern Shore Presents Barn Block Painting Class

by Leave a Comment

Share

Fiber Arts Center of the Eastern Shore Presents Barn Block Painting Class

Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022

Time: 9 am – 4 pm

Cost: $70.00 member, $80.00 non member

Instructor: Victoria McConnell – please call to sign up at 410-253-9716

Important! Please contact Victoria two weeks before class about your design.

Fiber Arts Center of the Eastern Shore
Phone: 443-448-4611
Address: 7 North 4th Street
Denton, MD 21629

Write a Letter to the Editor on this Article

We encourage readers to offer their point of view on this article by submitting the following form. Editing is sometimes necessary and is done at the discretion of the editorial staff.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.