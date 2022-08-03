Easton Choral Arts Society Searching for new Artistic Director

Easton Choral Arts Society announces its search for a new artistic director. Wes Lockfaw has held the position for the past twelve years with outstanding success. He is relocating out of the area.

As Artistic Director, Mr. Lockfaw has earned his reputation as a talented musician, conductor and visionary leader of the chorus. During his tenure, Easton Choral Arts has presented a wide range of music from Brahms’ Requiem to the jazz Mass in Blue, from Saint Saens’ Christmas Oratorio to favorites by John Rutter, and many other diverse choral pieces. ECAS performances have consistently been appreciated by audiences and recognized for high quality.

For the 2022-23 season the chorus will perform two concert programs, in December and in April or May, with two performance dates for each concert. The new Artistic Director will lead the chorus in weekly two-hour rehearsals and sectionals as necessary, with the assistance of an accompanist, and will conduct the chorus and accompanying musicians in the four performances.

The ideal candidate will be a talented vocalist, keyboard musician and conductor with experience directing choral groups, working collaboratively with singers and others. Candidates may submit a letter of interest, resume, and the contact information for three references by August 22, 2022 to eastonchoralarts@gmail.com or mail to: Easton Choral Arts Society, PO Box 13, Easton, Maryland 21601.