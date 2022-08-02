Fred Sprock to be the Featured Artist at The Artists’ Gallery in August 2022

The Artists’ Gallery in Chestertown welcomes back Fred Sprock as its featured artist for the month of August. He has titled this show “Races and Places II” because it is a continuation of his exploration of horse racing and landscapes of the Eastern Shore.

A native of Charlotte NC, Fred moved to the Eastern Shore a decade ago and has never regretted that decision. Prior to painting, he worked in advertising in NYC and Charlotte. It was in Charlotte where he took art lessons and was hooked. The artists Fred has studied under and have had the most lasting influence remain Stuart Shils and Michael Workman. Both emphasize the same principles yet their results are radically different.

Fred has shifted almost exclusively to birch panels in his oil paintings. The panels’ rigidity allows him to literally dig and scrape into and beneath the surface of the paint. This has been especially helpful in his horse racing images as it aids in the creation of a sense of power and movement.

The public is invited to visit The Artists’ Gallery for an opening reception on First Friday, August 5th from 5 to 8 p.m for light refreshments and to meet the artist. Fred Sprock’s work will be featured in the gallery throughout the month of August. The Artists’ Gallery is located at 239 High Street in Chestertown and is open Tuesday-Saturday from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. and Sundays from 12:30-4:30 p.m. For more information about The Artists’ Gallery, please visit www.theartistsgalleryctown.com or call the gallery at 410-778-2425.