Chocolate and Wine Tasting at RiverArts August 24

Love chocolate? Chestertown RiverArts is pleased to invite everyone to a Chocolate and Wine Tasting on Thursday, August 17, 5:30 to 7 pm featuring Bespoke Chocolate truffles and Casa Carmen wines. This event is held in conjunction with the August art exhibit, Epicure.

Red wine is not always the rule of thumb when it comes to pairing chocolate with wine! Enjoy three unique wine and chocolate truffle pairings complete with a tasting note card.

Casa Carmen wines will also be available for sale, as well as Bespoke Chocolate Truffle sample boxes. Create your own tasting party at home!

Register now for the event, as attendance is limited. Tickets are $25. They may be purchased online https://community.chestertownriverarts.org/program/chocolate-and-wine-tasting, by phone, or at RiverArts.

For more information visit www.chestertownriverarts.org call RiverArts at 410 778 6300 or email info@chestertownriverarts.org

Chestertown RiverArts is located at 315 High Street, Suite 106, Chestertown, MD 21620 – (in the breezeway).