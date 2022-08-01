The Business of Mid-Shore Scholarships: A Chat with MSCF’s Buck Duncan

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

While the Mid-Shore Community Foundation has always been in the business of providing scholarships to regional young people for educational purposes, it was only about 15 years ago that the region’s largest community foundation began to become a major player in scholarship assistance.

That is according to the MSCF’s president, Buck Duncan, who sat down with the Spy last week to talk about the remarkable $1.6 million that his foundation gave away to needy students over the previous few months. It is a wonderful story of how the board of MSCF became increasingly aware of the urgent need for not only four-year higher education support but in such diverse fields as healthcare, hospitality, automotive technology, welding, aviation mechanics, radiology, and maritime training.

And with their goals set to expand, diversify, and reach out to qualified young people, the MSCF trustees, volunteers and staff double-downed on promoting scholarship funding in all five counties the foundation serves.

With the help of dozens of philanthropic individuals and families, a healthy stock market, and good organizational skills, the MSCF has reached a record-breaking asset base of close to $100 million.

We asked Buck about this remarkable achievement and its potentially transformational impact on the Mid-Shore’s quality of life.

This video is approximately six minutes in length. For more information about the Mid-Shore Community Foundation please go here.