Register now for “The Woods in Your Backyard” Online Course

Registration is now open for the fall 2022 session of “The Woods in Your Backyard” online course. Our self-directed, non-credit course runs 10 weeks from September 6 to November 15, 2022. The online format lets you access the content when it’s convenient for you, without worrying about attending evening classes or weekend workshops.

The course will help landowners convert lawn to natural areas and enhance stewardship of existing natural areas. The course provides strategies to landowners of small parcels of land (1-10 acres) that improve the stewardship of their property for personal enjoyment and environmental quality. It uses a hands-on learning approach to help participants develop and implement a plan for their property. Activities include how to map habitat areas, understand basic ecological principles about woodland and wildlife, choose and implement a few habitat management projects, and how to set a timetable and record your progress. Online discussion groups will allow participants to interact with others taking the course. A certificate of completion is awarded when all assignments are completed.

The course costs $95.00 per person, which includes the 108-page “Woods in Your Backyard” guide, workbook, and a tree identification guide. The course is limited to 25 participants, so sign up now! Registration closes September 6, 2022 or when filled. Registration is through Eventbrite; go to https://WIYB_Fall_2022.eventbrite.com.

For more information, go to https://go.umd.edu/the_course or contact course coordinator Andrew Kling, University of Maryland Extension, akling1@umd.edu, 301-432-2767, extension 307.