At the Troika Gallery: Raoul Middleman – A Life Well Painted

‘Raoul Middleman, 1935-2021- A Life Well Painted’ runs through August 29th at Troika Gallery. This comprehensive exhibit mirrors Raoul’s intimate relationship and his provocative and prolific work with the gallery for 25 years. His megawatt personality and encyclopedic knowledge of painting placed him among the finest of American artists. The art world was saddened to learn of his passing last October at the age of 86.

Raoul was instrumental in the early days of Troika Gallery, inspiring Laura Era, Dorothy Newland and Jennifer Heyd Wharton in creating the gallery in 1997. The four artists had a strong friendship and Raoul would visit the gallery for an energizing talk or a painting demonstration. He is remembered for his portrait of artist Kevin Fitzgerald on the sidewalk in front of the gallery and was known to portray other prominent Talbot County residents with his oils. The Avalon Foundation presented a talk by Raoul during Plein Air Easton in 2019.

Known for figure studies, landscapes and still lifes, Middleman’s work depicts the gritty underside of life. “People think landscapes are bees and flowers. I like marginality. I like things on the edge-the forgotten artifacts, the partially legible vitality. I set up and paint right on the spot. My paintings are all about being there,” Raoul would comment. His paintings hang in The Metropolitan Museum of Art, The National Gallery of Art and The Baltimore Museum of Art as well as privately held collections.

American University Museum described Middleman as a “Baltimore maestro whose nudes are not pretty- they are sagging, dimpled, and real. His cityscapes reveal the underbelly of post-industrial rot, his narrative paintings give contemporary life to his personal obsessions. They are intelligent, messy, and utterly masterful.”

Raoul Middleman had a degree in philosophy from Johns Hopkins University. He attended the Pennsylvania Academy of Fine Arts, the Skowhegan School of Painting and The Brooklyn Museum Art School. He was an established artist in New York City and Paris. Middleman returned to Baltimore, his native city, where he and his artist wife Ruth raised a family. Since 1961 Raoul served as a faculty member of the Maryland Institute College of Art. He has been a mentor and teacher to many artists including oil painter, Kevin Fitzgerald, of Troika Gallery.

Whether an art collector, art lover, or an art browser, Troika Gallery encourages you to stop in and see Raoul's oil paintings.

