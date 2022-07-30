Rebuilding Together Volunteers Complete Projects Around Kent County

For affiliates of the nationwide home repair nonprofit, Rebuilding Together, April is traditionally known as National Rebuilding Month. While this was technically true for the local affiliate, Rebuilding Together Kent County, continued uncertainty about Covid spikes, stormy weather, and scheduling challenges caused the organization to stretch their spring repairs into the summer months. They are pleased to report that all of the planned projects have finally been completed and they can begin to recruit a new round of volunteers to assist local homeowners this fall.

On Thursday, June 23rd, volunteers, neighbors who received repairs, local sponsors and staff gathered for a celebratory meal and shared stories. The event’s Food Sponsor, Shore United Bank, ensured that there was plenty of BBQ and sides from Phat Daddy’s BBQ to go around. Rachel Carter, volunteer-extraordinaire for many local nonprofits, transported leftovers to the guests who are staying in a local motel, courtesy of the newly-formed coalition to address homelessness in our area.

From April – June, Rebuilding Together Kent County was able to complete seven volunteer projects In Rock Hall, Fairlee, Chestertown and Worton. These critical repairs, sponsored in part by The Dixon Group, included step and handrail projects at five homes that will reduce the risk of residents falling when entering or leaving their homes. Another project required several volunteer days to complete an extensive ceiling tile replacement for a senior couple who had their leaking roof replaced by the nonprofit earlier in the year. All told, 21 volunteers donated 180 hours of their time and skill to improve the safety of neighbors in their homes. If you are interested in volunteering with Rebuilding Together Kent County, fill out the volunteer form on their website or email info@rtkc.org. According to their recently hired Program Coordinator, Denise Groppe, “You don’t have to be skilled in construction to find the perfect place for you in the movement to end substandard housing in our community!”

Rebuilding Together Kent County’s mission is repairing homes, revitalizing communities, rebuilding lives. They leverage gifts of time, money, skill and labor to repair and rehabilitate homes for income-eligible seniors, veterans, those living with disabilities, and families with children in Kent County. They are dedicated to ending substandard housing. All work is done at no cost to homeowners who meet the eligibility criteria. This is an equal opportunity program. Learn more at RebuildingTogetherKCMD.org.