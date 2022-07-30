Letter to Editor: Don’t Punish Farmers and Working People when Carbon Fuels are Available

The most important topics to everyday citizens are the economy, including energy and manufacturing independence; the security of our people on the street and at our borders; and more parental control of the education of their children. Today, I want to focus on the first of these.

Our last two presidents glutted the market with too much money to pay for all their favorite programs. More money with proportionally fewer goods makes inflation. It will take time (at least three years) for the money that has been allocated to be used. To avoid a deep recession, the interest rates are going up. We should not give away any more of our tax money until things have settled.

Let’s look at energy. Is there globaL warming? Have humans contributed to it? We stipulate to both of those questions a resounding “Yes”. The “Green New Deal”, however, is an unrealistic fairy tale solution. If we encourage innovation like we did with the space program, renewable energy should be doable. But there is no reason to punish the farmers and working people when carbon fuels are readily available now.

The evolution of the energy industry is going to happen. But we can not regulate the elimination of this important commodity in the next five years. We should let the market make the transition gradually.

Our national security is dependent on an effective energy program. We have been energy independent. We should be independent again. Canada and our other allies should also be able to benefit from the use of the cleanest energy in the world that was given to this country by the Universe and God.

The destruction of our energy industry with the shutting down of pipelines and over regulation of extracting carbon based energy is a travesty. Democrats play word games with the terms “leasing” and “permits” when they also send out clear signals to the markets that drilling and refining oil based products will be limited or eliminated in the near future. No gas company wants to jump into that situation.

The source of oil and natural gas doesn’t matter. Buying from Arabia doesn’t make the gas cleaner. Add the cost of transport makes it more expensive. This is a market issue, not a regulation issue.

Electricity created by burning carbon based products is not cleaner or more efficient. Allowing for brownouts and blackouts to let people freeze or starve will not end well.

The biggest polluters are to be found in Asia, not North America. Until China can be persuaded to clean up its tons of filth, our improvement of ounces will make no real difference globally. We cleaned up our act once Rachel Carson published her work, The Sea Around Us, in 1951. By 1970, we had clean water and clean air acts. Not everyone followed our rules. But as a society, we were well on the way to a clean environment.

Furthermore, pushing wind and solar power is a disaster waiting to happen. The batteries in cars are too limited unless you commute a short distance. The disposal of those batteries will be an environmental nightmare. The same is true of the wind turbines. They have a 10 to 15 year life and then they have to go into a landfill. One day this fantasy might come true. Maybe in 10 or 20 or 100 years. But it will bankrupt us now.

My next letter will deal with the other items mentioned above.

Holly Geddes

Kent County Republican Party