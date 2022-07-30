Delmarva Review: Still Life by Kathryn Weld

Author’s Note: As a girl, I made frequent canoe trips to this pond with my parents. Decades later, a spontaneous excursion with my grown sons left impressions that reverberated with surprising intensity. And yet, it was such a small moment. What act—an act of observation or a suspension of knowing—opens the door?

Still Life

My son who is now a man suns

stork-like on a log, one leg dangling

over water—he is driftwood, bleached

clean. There is swimming in the lily

pads, and drying with tiny towels,

the grit of sand to wipe away

before the socks. A day that slingshots

through my reckoning and lodges

somewhere, behind—I look down

on a mosaic of black mussels

nestled in the shoals and find

strangers in the grown bodies

of sons. Next time there may be

grasses. Rain. A picnic of plums.

⧫

Kathryn Weld is a professor of mathematics at Manhattan College. Her writing has appeared in Bellevue Literary Review, Midwest Quarterly, Southeast Review, , Cortlandt Review, Valparaiso Poetry Review, Connotations Press, Still, the Journal, and others. She published a chapbook in 2019, Waking Light (Kattywompus Press). Website: Manhattan.edu/campus-directory/kathryn.weld.

