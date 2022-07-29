Avalon Foundation Fall Summer 2022 Programs

FREE OUTDOOR SUMMER CONCERTS THRU AUGUST

All outdoor summer concerts, on Harrison Street between Dover and Goldsborough Streets, begin 7 p.m. They are free and open to the public. Children are welcome and dancing is encouraged. Rain venue: Avalon Theatre.

Patrick Alban & Noche Latina Saturday, July 30.FREE, 7pm on Harrison St, Easton Md

Patrick Alban and his band perform world music. Their festive sound is a zesty combination of Latin and acoustic rock with a touch of salsa and a South Beach feel.

Chandler Travis Philharmonic Saturday, August 6.FREE, 7pm on Harrison St, Easton Md

The Chandler Travis Philharmonic offers a one-of-a-kind blend of humor, rock, blues, and jazz with lots of surprises along the way! Hailing from Boston and Cape Cod, the band includes a horn section, string bass, keyboard, mandocello, guitar, drums, accordion, and singing valet.

Roomful of Blues Saturday, August 13.FREE, 7pm on Harrison St, Easton Md

DownBeat magazine says Roomful of Blues “are in a class by themselves.” With their masterful combination of jumping, horn-heavy, hard-edged blues and R&B, it’s no wonder why the great Count Basie called them “the hottest blues band I ever heard.”

US Navy Band Country Current Saturday, August 20.FREE, 7pm on Harrison St, Easton Md

The United States Navy Band Country Current, the Navy’s premier country-bluegrass ensemble, is nationally renowned for its “eye-popping” blend of modern country music and cutting-edge bluegrass.

Motown & More Saturday, August 27. FREE, 7pm on Harrison St, Easton Md

The Motown legacy lives on with an ensemble of today’s most talented artists. Several top vocalists come together with exquisite harmonies to recreate classics and develop new musical arrangements that will have you dancing in the streets!

AVALON THEATRE CONCERT SCHEDULE

Tickets for the following shows inside The Avalon can be purchased online at avalonfoundation.org or at the theatre on Dover Street downtown.

Crack the Sky Friday, August 5, 8 p.m. Avalon Theatre, Easton, Md

Originally formed in Ohio back in the ‘70s (and later adopted in Maryland as “The Beatles of Baltimore”), this beloved progressive rock band is still going strong with their unique balance of artfully experimental and methodically structured rock-n-roll.

Dustbowl Revival Thursday, August 18, 8 p.m. Avalon Theatre, Easton, Md

“…a more refined and deepened sense of pop…” Pop Matters. Dustbowl Revival has always been about pushing the boundaries of what American roots music can be. Their joyful, booty-shaking soul songs and cut-to-heart folk-rock ballads always lift up their transcendent live shows.

Leslie Mendelson Saturday, August 20, 8 p.m. Avalon Theatre, Easton, Md

Described by Relix Magazine as an artist with “a loyal, cross-generational audience that hugs the hippie, hipster, coffee shop and society crowds,”.

Leslie Mendelson’s timeless musicality and evocative songwriting cuts a wide swath. All Music writes that Leslie evokes “1970s songwriter influences in the vein of Carole King and Carly Simon,” while The Aquarian declares she is “the closest thing one can get to a truly honest musical experience.” What’s truly telling is that Leslie has also drawn the attention of The Grateful Dead’s Bob Weir who recorded a duet with her on Roy Orbison’s standard, “Blue Bayou,” while no less than classic rock royalty The Who invited her to open two shows at Madison Square Garden. With some of music’s most legitimate voices seeking Leslie out, it leaves no doubt the rarefied air she inhabits as an artist.

Taimane Sunday, August 21, 7 p.m. Avalon Theatre, Easton, Md

“She shreds on ukulele and rocks everything from Beethoven to Led Zeppelin. Somehow she manages to not only rock out but connect the audience with meaningful Hawai’ian traditions and dances.” – Austin American-Statesman. Virtuoso musician and songwriter Taimane takes the Avalon stage as part of her first tour outside of Hawai‘i since 2020. Dazzling audiences with her unique talent, style, and repertoire—from Bach to rock, flamenco infernos to tribal hymns.

Shovels & Rope Wednesday, August 24, 8pm. Avalon Theatre, Easton, Md

South Carolina husband-and-wife duo Shovels & Rope channel country, folk, bluegrass, Americana, and blues through a nervy indie-rock prism. Inspired by the likes of Woody Guthrie, Elvis Costello, Bob Dylan, the Cramps, and the soulful harmonies of Johnny Cash and June Carter, the pair provided tour support for like-minded artists such as Justin Townes Earle, Hayes Carll, and the Felice Brothers before heading into their own impressive career.

Avalon Jazz Experience ~Labor Day Weekend~, Friday, September 2, 2022 – Sunday, September 4, The Avalon Theatre

We are excited to announce the Avalon Jazz Experience ~ Labor Day Weekend ~, renowned as the “best small town music festival in America”!

What began in 2009 as a single concert by the Monty Alexander Trio with the support and leadership of a small group of local jazz enthusiasts has now grown into an annual three-day extravaganza with world-class jazz musicians performing on the Avalon stage over the Labor Day weekend.

Why not make a whole weekend out of it with a Jazz weekend package! Special pricing available! As you check out this year’s prestigious line-up below, please remember: seats often go quickly for these Festival shows!

Dominick Farinacci and Triad featuring Shenel Johns, Friday, September 2, 8:00 p.m. Avalon Theatre, Easton Md

New York City-based trumpeter Dominick Farinacci created his newest group, Triad, to weave together the diverse musical worlds of jazz, blues, orchestral, and world music. Featuring the music of Astor Piazzolla, Kurt Veil, John Mayer, Screamin’ Jay Hawkins, Jacques Brel and more, Triad bridges musical worlds with three unique musical voices that generally don’t overlap: trumpet, accordion, and marimba. Guest vocalist Shenel Johns joins Triad in the Festival’s opening night performance.

Marcus Roberts Modern Jazz Generation, Saturday, September 3, 8:00 p.m. Avalon Theatre, Easton Md

“Pianist Marcus Roberts is known for many things: a genius skill that makes him the logical successor to Thelonious Monk’s wild style (with a lot of Fats Waller in his stride), an immense love of the blues, technological innovations in regard to composing for the blind, and a soulful sense of tradition and invention.” (Philadelphia Inquirer)

Founded in 2013 by acclaimed jazz pianist Marcus Roberts with his trio members Jason Marsalis (drums) and Rodney Jordan (bass), the Modern Jazz Generation blends the whole history of the genre…from the classic sounds of New Orleans to the modern polyrhythms of the Marcus Roberts Trio.

Based on the principle of mentoring that has played such a critical part of the evolution of jazz, the band also incorporates into the roster of every performance a core group of talented younger musicians as part of its mission to pass on the grand legacy of jazz to new generation.

Jon Thomas and Firm Roots, Sunday, September 4, 4:00 p.m. Avalon Theatre, Easton Md

With his musical roots firmly planted in his gospel upbringing, jazz pianist Jon Thomas brings a soulful and meaningful intent to every note he plays.

As a recent graduate of The New School for Jazz and Contemporary Music and The Juilliard School, he was not only awarded the ASCAP Foundation Herb Alpert Young Jazz Composer Award but has hosted a bi-weekly session at Smalls Jazz club from 2015 to 2019. He’ll be joined by Firm Roots in this performance that concludes an incredible weekend of great jazz at the Avalon!

Judy Collins, Friday, September 9, 8 p.m. Avalon Theatre, Easton Md

A dear, intimate friend of the Avalon returns! The award-winning singer-songwriter is esteemed for her imaginative interpretations of traditional and contemporary folk standards and her own poetically poignant original compositions.

David Bromberg Quintet, Thursday, September 15, 8 p.m. Avalon Theatre, Easton Md

“Bromberg is a hell of a bandleader as well as a nonpareil musician.” Relix Magazine. Americana godfather David Bromberg’s legendary musical journey includes adventures with everyone from Bob Dylan and George Harrison to the Grateful Dead and Emmylou Harris. His quintet’s new album, Big Road, gives Bromberg fans the most intimate portrait to date of David and the band, musically and visually.

Chris Smither Friday, September 23, 8 p.m. Avalon Theatre, Easton Md

“Smither is an American original – a product of the musical melting pot and one of the absolute best singer-songwriters in the world.” Associated Press. Chris Smither’s enduring, singular guitar sound evolved from his New Orleans musical experiences – a beat-driven finger-picking, strongly influenced by the playing of Mississippi John Hurt and Lightnin’ Hopkins, layered over the ever-present backbeat of his rhythmic, tapping feet (always mic’d in performance).

Beth McDonald & Joe Holt “A Century of Song” September 30, 8 p.m. Avalon Theatre, Easton Md

In “A Century of Song,” Beth and Joe will take the audience on a trip back to the 1920s, traveling all the way through today, combining original compositions and classic gems and weaving a unique musical melding of classic and contemporary, joys and sorrows, soul searching and carefree romping. Join us for an evening that will touch your heart and spirit.

The Black Opry Revue Friday, October 7, 8 p.m. Avalon Theatre, Easton Md

Country music has been made by and loved by Black people since its conception. For just as long, Black artists have been overlooked and disregarded in the genre by fans and executives. Black Opry wants to change that. This show invites you to discover, support, and enjoy the Black artists that make magic in this space. Featuring singers and songwriters in the round, the Black Opry Revue showcases the diversity in sound and stories that Black artists offer to a genre that has often ignored them.

For tickets and/or more information please feel free to call The Avalon at 410-822-7299 or visit online at avalonfoundation.org. We hope to see you in the theatre!!!!