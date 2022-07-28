Mid-Shore Community Foundation Announces New Board Members

Mid-Shore Community Foundation appointed seven members to its Board of Directors – Stephanie Folarin, Aaron Gabrielian, Ruth Ann Jones, Bryan Matthews, Nancy Mugele, Brett Summers, and Moorhead Vermilye.

“It is with great pleasure that we welcome these new members who bring diverse expertise to our Board,” said Buck Duncan, Foundation President. “We also thank Ed Allen, Joe Anthony, David DeLuca, Sandy McAllister, and Arraminta Ware who are completing their terms. We are fortunate to have such talented and supportive volunteers.”

Stephanie Folarin serves as the Head of Wye River Upper School in Queen Anne’s County. Stephanie received her B.A. in Africana Studies from Bates College and her M.S. in Special Education: Mild to Moderate Disabilities from Johns Hopkins University. She is currently completing her Certificate in School Management and Leadership at Harvard University. Stephanie has worked extensively with students, teachers, administrators, parents, and clinicians on various educational matters, including differentiated and inclusive education; equity and justice work; curriculum design and implementation; psycho-educational evaluations; teacher evaluations and professional growth; education policy; and education reform in both the public and private sectors of academia.

Aaron Gabrielian is the Senior Vice President – Branch Director at RBC Wealth Management in Easton. He graduated from Towson University with a bachelor’s degree in finance and did his graduate work in financial planning through New York University. While earning his degree, Aaron played four years of Division-1 Baseball and was the recipient of the Towson University “Tiger Leadership Award” for his efforts on and off the baseball field. Aaron lives in Easton with his wife, Meggie, and their two children, Poppie and Peter. He volunteers for many local organizations such as St. Vincent de Paul, Talbot Mentors, and ShoreRivers. In 2020, he accepted active positions on the Easton Memorial Hospital Planned Gifts Committee and the Sultana Educational Foundation Board of Directors.

Ruth Ann Jones recently retired from a career in nursing, having served as the former Senior Vice President of Clinical Services and Chief Nursing Officer at Shore Regional Health. Ruth Ann is active in the community and has served on advisory boards for Chesapeake College School of Nursing, Salisbury University School of Nursing, the Maryland Organization of Nurse Executives, the American Organization of Nurse Executives, the Health Information and Management System Society, and the Health Care Education Association. She has presented and lectured widely at nursing conferences and other events.

Bryan Matthews is the Vice President of KRM Development Corporation in Kent County. His previous experience includes coaching and administration at Washington College and the United States Naval Academy. He has served on advisory boards for US Lacrosse, Horizons, Kent School, Character Counts, Rebuilding Together Kent County, Easterseals, Mainstreet Chestertown, Washington College Hall of Fame Committee, and the Kent County Chamber of Commerce.

Nancy Mugeleis in her sixth year as the Head of Kent School in Chestertown. She is the Secretary of the Board for the Association of Independent Maryland and DC Schools, and she serves on advisory boards for Horizons of Kent and Queen Anne’s, the Head Mistresses Association of the East, and the Sultana Education Foundation. Nancy is enthusiastic about the written word and has appeared in several publications of the National Association of Independent Schools.

Brett Summers is a Managing Partner and Founder at NOVO Properties, an asset development and property management organization with portfolios in Washington, DC, Chicago, Charleston, and on Maryland’s Eastern Shore. Brett is currently focused on NOVO’s efforts to revitalize downtown Cambridge through the acquisition and restoration of mixed-use commercial buildings. In addition to his real estate investment activities, Brett and his wife, Jamie, are the owners of Black Water Bakery in Cambridge. Brett is a returning Director, having previously served as Secretary to the Board.

W. Moorhead Vermilye, long-time volunteer and Founder of the Mid-Shore Community Foundation will serve as the Board Chair. Moorhead is the Senior Business Development Officer at Shore United Bank, and the former President and CEO of Shore Bancshares, Inc. He is active in the community and serves on numerous local boards.

The new members began their three-year terms on July 1st and may serve a maximum of two consecutive terms. The Foundation’s Board of Directors consists of thirty-one individuals from throughout the Mid-Shore Region of Caroline, Dorchester, Kent, Queen Anne’s, and Talbot Counties. For additional information, visit https://www.mscf.org.