Easton Airport Day 2022 Scheduled for October 8

Easton Airport will host the 13th annual Easton Airport Day on Saturday, October 8. The annual event is a fun-filled gathering that offers a unique opportunity to visit the community airfield and see what flying is all about.

Formation flyovers highlight the event with “Warbirds” flying patterns over the skies of Talbot County. The world-famous Rubber Chicken Drop Contest will return to delight the crowd as pilots attempt to hit the bed of a pickup truck while flying over the airport.

Rare and unique aircraft, military jets, airport equipment, and interesting vehicles will be on display throughout Easton Airport Day. Photo-ops will be available with chances for families to sit inside select aircraft and meet the pilots that fly them. Community partners will join the airport with demonstrations, hands-on activities, and other fun things for families to enjoy.

The Aviation Career Education (ACE) Tent will return as a space for the public to learn about aviation from professional pilots, aviation schools, and military personnel. Easton Airport Day 2022 apparel and merchandise will be available at the ACE Tent with proceeds supporting education programming. Food and beverages will be available for purchase from a variety of food vendors.

“Easton Airport Day is one of our favorite days of the year and we are excited to have everybody back out to enjoy their community airport.” Easton Airport Manager Micah Risher said. “Our committee is working hard to put on a great event. We expect a few special announcements to come out as we lead up to the event, so stay tuned.”

Easton Airport Day is free to attend and there is no fee for parking. Parking attendants will be onsite to help attendees find appropriate parking spaces on airport property. Additional handicapped parking near the terminal building will be provided. Be prepared to traverse long distances, as displays and activities are located all over the airport grounds.

A full schedule of activities and an event map will be available online in late September. For more information about Easton Airport Day, or to become a sponsor, visit www.eastonairportday.com. Follow Easton Airport on Facebook @EastonAirport for event updates.

Easton Airport Day is a component fund of the Mid-Shore Community Foundation. Proceeds from donors and sponsors support the cost of the event with remaining funds supporting Aviation Career Education (ACE) programs. The purpose of ACE is to provide students the opportunity to explore careers in the aerospace industry, and provide resources and support to aid their vocational pursuit.

Easton Airport (ESN) is a general aviation airport located two miles north of historic downtown Easton, Maryland in Talbot County. The airport is owned and operated by Talbot County and provides essential access for aviation enthusiasts, corporate pilots, and local businesses. Easton Airport is one of the busiest general aviation facilities in Maryland, linking Talbot County to the rest of the world. For more information, visit www.eastonairport.com or follow the airport on Facebook and Instagram @EastonAirport.