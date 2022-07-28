Cassel Named Director of UM Shore Regional Health’s Heart and Vascular Center

Hilary Cassel, MBA, BSN, RN, CCRN has been named director of the University of Maryland Shore Regional Health Heart and Vascular Center.

“I am thrilled to welcome Hilary back to the Shore Regional Health team, as she has been with us previously making an impact as an orthopedic nurse navigator,” said Ken Kozel, President and CEO, UM SRH. “Her business and clinical experience, as well as her strong leadership skills, make her a great addition to our Cardiovascular Services team and our Heart and Vascular Center.”

The Heart and Vascular Center at UM Shore Regional Health includes the Cardiac Intervention Center at UM Shore Medical Center at Easton; UM Shore Medical Group-Cardiology offices in Caroline, Dorchester, Kent, Queen Anne’s and Talbot counties; cardiovascular diagnostics and the vascular labs in Dorchester, Kent, Queen Anne’s and Talbot counties; and Center for Cardiopulmonary Fitness and Wellness locations at UM Shore Medical Center sites at Cambridge, Chestertown and Easton.

Cassel comes to UM SRH from Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center in Baltimore, where she was the Assistant Director of Nursing in the hospital’s Perioperative Services Department, managing more than 150 team members and overseeing 700 surgical cases monthly. Previously, Cassel served as the Assistant Director of Perioperative Services at Lenox Hill Hospital (Northwell Health) in New York City and as nurse manager and clinical nurse in several NYC hospital surgical units, where she helped lead and establish several critical programs and was voted one of Northwell Health’s “Most Promising Leaders.” Cassel is a member of the American Heart Association and the American Association of Critical Care Nurses.

Cassel received her Bachelor of Science in Nursing from West Virginia University in Morgantown, W.Va., and her Master of Business Administration from Syracuse University in Syracuse, N.Y.

