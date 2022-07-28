Benedictine is Beneficiary of Godfrey’s Farm 5K Walk/Run

Godfrey’s Farm held its 2nd annual Blueberry Boogie 5K Walk/Run with 216 participants walking or running in the race. The event attracts runners of all ages and experience, and the event raised over $15,000 to support Benedictine’s programs that provide crucial services for moderate to severe developmentally disabled children and adults.

“My husband and I are runners and have attended many races and we know things like cool t-shirts, a great finish line vibe, and a scenic course are important!” stated Lisa Godfrey. “We wanted to provide all of those things at our event and include a local beneficiary. Students from Benedictine have been visiting our farm for many years and seeing the excitement they bring and the kindness of their caregivers is heartwarming. This made our choice to support Benedictine an easy one!”

Upon hearing about this event, a generous Benedictine supporter pledged a matching gift. “We have supported Benedictine for many years and thought this was a wonderful way to give and bring recognition to both Benedictine and the partnership with a local business, Godfrey’s Farm,” commented Denise Kaczmarczyk. “We are so happy that Benedictine was selected by Godfrey’s Farm and to see how many people participated.”

Runners, walkers and guests enjoyed the sounds of Red Sammy, a Baltimore based band, and Godfrey’s homemade apple cider donuts and blueberry scones at the finish line.

For more information about Godfrey’s Farm, please visit www.godfreysfarm.com.

Benedictine is a non-sectarian, nonprofit organization helping more than 200 children and adults with developmental and intellectual disabilities and autism achieve their greatest potential. For more information and how you can support their mission, please contact Claudia Cunningham, Chief Advancement Officer at 410 634 2292 or Claudia.cunningham@benschool.org.

About Benedictine:

Benedictine is a non-sectarian, nonprofit organization helping more than 200 children and adults with developmental and intellectual disabilities and autism achieve their greatest potential. Benedictine’s year-round educational program is one of only 26 nationwide to earn a two-year accreditation from the National Commission for Accreditation of Special Education Services (NCASES). This program includes home-like living and learning options on the Ridgely, Maryland campus, for children ages 5 to 21 who come from Maryland and surrounding states. Benedictine’s Adult Services program offers employment and vocational services for transitional youth and adults, ages 22 to 70+, in the community and those who live in Benedictine’s group homes in Caroline, Talbot and Anne Arundel counties. The Easton Community Services & Training Center prepares the adults it serves to enter the workforce and collaborates with the Talbot, Queen Anne’s, Caroline and Dorchester County public schools to provide services to their students through the Department of Rehabilitation Services (DORS) Program. For more information, visit www.benschool.org.