Letter to Editor: The Irrelevance of Andy Harris

When I was still working there was a large plant in the lobby of my company. It never grew, never died. For a long time I assumed it was artificial. Eventually I confirmed otherwise. After passing through the lobby regularly I started asking co-workers what that plant was. The most common response was “What plant?”

So goes the congressional career of one Andy Harris, MD.

Harris has been in congress for 12 years. He has never accomplished anything while there. He has held no serious positions of leadership in his party. He only surfaces to take credit for legislative actions he voted AGAINST and, like a grumpy old man, yells at his neighbors for enjoying a puff of weed.

Recently we learned that Harris was at a crazy meeting of back-bench Republican congressmen, who met with Trump in December, 2020 to plot a scheme to keep Trump in the White House despite having lost the 2020 election. Many earlier reports on this meeting didn’t mention that Harris was there. Initial reports only included noted back-benchers such as Louie Gohmert, Jim Jordan, Paul Gossar and Marjorie Taylor Greene, among others. Harris didn’t even make the back-bench team. Until details emerged just recently, nobody even knew he was there.

Voters will decide in November whether or not to send a houseplant back to Congress. One thing we know for certain. Eventually Harris will no longer be in Congress. When he is gone, there will be no evidence that he was ever there.

Jim Bachman

Easton