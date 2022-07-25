Letter to Editor: Dobbs Echos Dred Scott and Plessy v. Ferguson Decisions

Constitutional mischief inherent in Dobbs v. Jackson echoes the repercussions of two other Supreme Court disasters, Dred Scott v. Sandford (1857), which helped trigger the Civil War, and Plessy v. Ferguson (1896), which initiated 70 years of racial segregation.

For example, by reporting that “anti-abortion lawmakers want to block patients from crossing state lines,” a recent Washington Post headline foreshadows reincarnation of the 1859 Fugitive Slave Act.

And Dobbs will divide those states which pledge to protect women’s autonomy and freedom from those that demand forced births and reconfigure the Mason-Dixon Line (1767).

Thanks to Justice Alito and his five radical associates on the Court, a new Confederacy — that returns women to the back of the bus — now stretches from Texas to North Dakota.

Grenville Whitman

Rock Hall