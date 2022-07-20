Crazy Days Ahead! July 28 – 30

It is time for Downtown Chestertown’s annual sidewalk sale, Crazy Days! The bargain shopping begins on Thursday, July 28 and runs through Saturday, July 30, with many stores carrying the specials into Sunday. This mid-summer tradition is sponsored by the Downtown Chestertown Association, (DCA).

Great deals can be found on everything from men’s and women’s fashions, children’s clothing and toys, jewelry, home décor, crafts, kitchen items, books, artwork, art supplies, pampered pet must-haves and even musical instruments. Shops will be open by 10 am and remain open until 6 pm.

Join in on the fun and wear a Crazy Hat! Shops owners are bringing back the custom of wearing crazy hats for Crazy Days. You might just win some Chestertown Cash for your chapeau.

Restaurants are posting “Crazy Days” specials, the Animal Care Shelter for Kent County will offer hot dog lunches from 11 am to 3 pm all three days. Girl Scout Troop 330 will be selling Sno Cones on Saturday. More sweet treats are on offer Thursday and Saturday with a bake sale benefitting the Coalition for the Homeless. The DCA will be selling beer and cider Friday evening and Saturday afternoon, and handing out free popcorn all 3 days.

Your Downtown Chestertown independent businesses look forward to seeing you – and happy shopping!

The Downtown Chestertown Association (DCA) is a non-profit, member based organization dedicated to promoting businesses and professional services in and around Chestertown through activities that encourage residents and tourists to visit and shop locally. https://www.downtownchestertown.org/