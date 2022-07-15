Adkins Arboretum to Host Plein Air Event Sat., Nov. 5

“En plein air,” a French term that means “in the open air,” refers to the practice of painting entire finished artworks out of doors. On Sat., Nov. 5, Adkins Arboretum will host the inaugural Plein Air Adkins, a plein air paint-out, exhibit and sale, on the Arboretum grounds. The public is invited to explore the Arboretum forest, meadows and wetland and observe as artists paint their original works.

Artists will begin painting the Arboretum’s spectacular autumn landscape at 10 a.m. At 12:30 p.m., they will bring their completed works to the Visitor’s Center for exhibition and sale beginning at 1 p.m. The juror, Bernard J. Dellario, will award first, second and third places and two honorable mentions at 2 p.m. Dellario is a painter and instructor who exhibits widely across the Maryland Eastern Shore and Washington, D.C., regions.

Dellario studied art at the Art League School in Alexandria, Va., and has attended workshops with several nationally known artists. He has been a member of the Washington Society of Landscape Painters, one of the oldest active artist organizations in the Washington area, since 2003 and currently serves as president.

Fine Times will provide live music during the exhibit and sale, and Blue Monkey Tacos will be on site to sell food beginning at 11 a.m.

All works created during Plein Air Adkins will be for sale beginning at 1 p.m. The event is open to any artist who wishes to participate. Artists may register in advance or on the day of the event. The artist registration fee is $10. A registration form and event agenda are available at adkinsarboretum.org. Fee waivers are available upon request. Admission for observers is free for members and $5, which includes Arboretum admission, for non-members.

For more information, visit adkinsarboretum.org or call 410-634-2847, ext. 0.

