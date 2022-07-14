Today is Final Day of Early Voting for Primary Election

The Maryland State Board of Elections (SBE) reminds voters that today is the final day to vote early in the 2022 Primary Election and that this Friday (July 15) is the deadline for voters to request a mail-in ballot be sent to them via email.

Early voting is available today until 8 p.m. A complete list of early voting centers for the Primary Election is available online (Spanish version). Voters can register to vote and vote early at any early voting center in the county in which they reside.

Following the recent redistricting process, county district, state legislative district and congressional district information – as well as polling place information – for some registered voters has changed. For this reason, it is important that all registered voters confirm their current district and polling place information online or by calling or visiting the office of their local board of elections.

While the deadline to receive a mail-in ballot by the U.S. Postal Service has passed, voters may still request a mail-in ballot be sent to them by email. Voters may submit a request for an email ballot online. Requests must be received by July 15. The online request system will be available until 11:59 pm, and written requests for ballots by email must be received by 5 pm.

Voters who have received mail-in ballots – or who request a mail-in ballot be sent by email prior to this Friday’s deadline – may return the ballots via the U.S. Postal Service or by placing their ballot in a secure ballot box. Ballots returned by the U.S. Mail must be postmarked by July 19. Each of Maryland’s 288 ballot boxes are available for use until July 19 at 8 p.m. Voters can return their mail-in ballots using any official ballot box in their county of residence. A complete list of ballot box locations is available online (Spanish version).

Voters wishing to register to vote and vote in person on Primary Election Day – July 19 – may do so at their polling place. Voters can find the polling place assigned to their address here.