Open Letter to Congressman Andy Harris: We Need Your Answers Regarding January 6

I only wish the news had come out earlier of your involvement with the congressmen who met with President Trump on December 21, 2020 to discuss how to induce VP Pence to participate in the attempt to overturn the 2020 election. I would have turned in an index card to ask you some questions at the Oxford monthly fire house breakfast.

First, I’d have asked you on what basis you believed former President Trump’s story about election fraud. What evidence did you see to support your decision not to vote to certify the electoral college vote on January 6, 2021? Did you ask Mr. Trump about that issue when you met with him on December 21st?

I’d have asked you if the election was fraudulent, how come so many Republican governors, US congressmen and senators were elected on all the same ballots? How did that work for y’all but not for Trump?

I’d have asked you if you were aware that it was your constitutional duty to certify the electoral college vote unless you had reliable information to the contrary. Since I haven’t seen any evidence supporting Trump’s claim, I don’t think you did your constitutional duty and thus participated in the insurrection plot.

I’d also have asked you if you were aware of the December 18-19 White House meeting with General Flynn, Rudy Giuliani, the Overstock.com guy and Sidney Powell. I trust that you were aware on the 20th of Trump’s Tweet announcing that his “followers” should come to Washington, “Be there, will be wild!”. It is extremely difficult for me to believe your die-hard Trump supporter group present with Trump at the White House the very next day didn’t hear about the tentative plans for January 6th. I believe every congressional attendee on the 20th of December (you, Gohmert, Brooks, Gosar, Greene, Biggs and others) all voted against certification of the electoral count. Wasn’t that part of y’all’s plot to undermine the duly executed, free and fair election of 2020?

You may not have been watching the January 6th Committee’s presentations of evidence and testimony from many Republican Trump Administration White House insiders. The overall picture is damning, especially for those of you who swore your oaths to defend the US Constitution. I would think that you ought to testify yourself voluntarily to explain your non-involvement with these criminal plot activities.

Otherwise, I would ask that you immediately tender your resignation as Representative of Maryland District 1 because of the aforementioned illegal, dishonorable and wholly un american behavior. If not, perhaps we’ll have some index cards to submit questions for you to explain yourself at the next firehouse breakfast in Oxford in August.

Dominic “Mickey” Terrone

Talbot County