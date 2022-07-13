On Your Marks. Get Set. GO…. The 24-Hour Video Race is On!

Whether you’re an amateur or a skilled filmmaker, you and your team (should you wish to create one) will have the opportunity to produce a one-to-seven-minute video that will be screened at the Academy Art Museum on July 29.
Films will be based on a specific theme and a word that will be provided on Friday, July 22 at 5:00 pm. Filmmakers will then have 24 hours to shoot, edit, and submit a video that includes the given prompt. Entries will then must be submitted by 5:00 pm on July 23.
Presented in partnership with the Chesapeake Film Festival, the event is designed by an award-winning filmmaker, Francisco Salazar, who said: “What drew me to the program was an opportunity to engage with the community and find a way to connect with the diverse community that the Eastern Shore has. I think it is important to give everyone a chance to tell their story, and this was a great opportunity for this.”
A panel of judges will choose the Best in Show in two categories: Adult and Student/Family (at least 50% of the team is under 18). Additionally, two People’s Choice Awards will be presented.
To participate, go to the 24-Hour Video Race Registration https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSdrE6B1OzVc991SGUBEAyCKeQIIBeSwK0uY_wu1o2DviAEo9A/viewform
