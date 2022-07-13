Bay Ecosystem: A Chat with Riverkeeper Annie Richards

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Before the recent pandemic, the Spy made it a point to check in with our ShoreRivers riverkeepers on the state of things with their programs. While not every interview was an upbeat update on the progress made, it’s always encouraging, nonetheless, to hear how devoted these frontline conservation stewards are to their rivers and the Chesapeake Bay ecosystem.

That is certainly the case with Chester Riverkeeper Annie Richards.

A native Kent Countian, Annie, with the exception of her four years at Roger Williams College in Rhode Island, has spent her life and career, first as an environmental educator and now as the Chester River’s most prominent advocate, enjoying and helping to protect the Bay.

In our long-form interview with Annie (she was appointed Chester Riverkeeper in 2021), she points to some of the most optimistic signs she’s found on the river. Still, she matches those reports with a candid assessment of the impact that climate change and sea level rising will have on the entire Chesapeake Bay ecosystem.

This video is approximately 11 minutes in length. For more information about ShoreRivers please go here.