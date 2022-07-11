The Realities of Kent County Public Schools: A Chat with Board Member Francoise Sullivan

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

As Kent County voters go to the polls next week to begin the process of electing new members of the county’s School Board of Education, the Spy has been reaching out to a few members of the current board for their take on current events and offer some insights.

Last week, we shared the impressions of current board member Wendy Costa, who will not be seeking reelection this fall. And this week, we talked to Francoise Sullivan, who is now in her second year of a four-year term.

In our interview, Francoise talks about plans for a new middle school, where it may be located, Kent County School test scores and their relevance, the fundamental role of a school board, and what advice she has for voters before the July 19 primary election.

This video is approximately ten minutes in length.