Delmarva Review: Years from Now by Abby Caplin

Writer’s Note: In this poem, I imagine my future dying process, hopefully “years from now,” surrounded by quiet, love, nature, and music. The scene is borrowed from a real place, Commonweal Retreat Center in Bolinas, California, where many have found solace and healing. The poem has since been included in my chapbook “A Doctor Only Pretends: Poems about illness, death, and in-between” and reviewed by poet Matthew Lippman in Tikkun Magazine

Years from Now

Near the outskirts of Bolinas, a woman offers me

a small pot of coral impatiens and leads me

into a large retreat house, where I choose a room

that faces cypress trees facing the ocean,

and I curl up in the pillowed quiet.

When she shows me the path to the driftwood

chapel, I find an altar of feathers, bones, shells,

a tall vase of fresh wildflowers, river stones etched

with names warming by the window. In my singsong

heart a campfire lights, where I toast marshmallows,

belt out I Know an Old Lady Who Swallowed a Fly,

and where a woman waits beside me

with a pot of coral impatiens. When I tire, she leads me

back to the house and the room facing the cypress trees

and ocean, its pillowy quiet. Later, I dance the path

to the driftwood chapel, its altar of bones, shells,

vase of fresh wildflowers, and warm stone

with my name on it.

⧫

Abby Caplin is the author of the chapbook A Doctor Only Pretends: poems about illness, death, and in-between (2022). Her poems have appeared in AGNI, Catamaran, The MacGuffin, Midwest Quarterly, The Southampton Review, Tikkun, among other journals. She has been a finalist for the Rash Award in Poetry and the Anna Davidson Rosenberg Poetry Award, a semi-finalist for the Willow Run Poetry Book Award, and a nominee for Best New Poets, Best of the Net, and the Pushcart Prize. Abby is a physician in San Francisco, California.

