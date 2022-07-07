The Dixon Group Announces Scholarships

Each school year the Dixon Group awards scholarships to local Maryland High schools to seniors. One scholarship is awarded to one senior from each school – Kent County High School, Queen Anne’s County High School and Kent Island High School.

The scholarships for KCHS and QACHS are awarded by Dixon Valve and Coupling Company. The scholarship for KIHS is awarded by KRM Development. Both companies are part of The Dixon Group.

A successful applicant must complete a scholarship application which includes a high school transcript and SAT/ACT scores, if required, and submit a two-page essay on how they incorporate one of the Six Pillars of Character Counts! in their daily life. They must also submit two letters of recommendation and a copy of their degree program or acceptance letter stating their major.

A scholarship in the amount of $2000 is awarded to the most qualified applicant who is pursuing a degree in the Business, Engineering or Education field.

The 2022 winners are

Myona Moore – KCHS – accepting her Dixon scholarship from Taylor Goodall, President of The Dixon Group, will be attending UMBC to study Accounting/Business Management.

Ashlyn Conley – QACHS – will be attending St. Mary’s College of Maryland to study Business Administration. Ashlyn is accepting her Dixon scholarship from Taylor Goodall, President of The Dixon Group.

Brooke Barba – KIHS will be attending the University of South Carolina to study Mathematics. Brooke is accepting her KRM scholarship check from Jesse Parks, President of KRM Development.

Congratulations to these deserving seniors and congratulations to the Class of 2022.