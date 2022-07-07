Board of Education Prioritizes School Safety

The Kent County Board of Education has made funding for school safety strategies and staff training a budget priority.

During the monthly Board of Education meeting held Monday, June 13, members unanimously approved a resolution to prioritize additional school safety strategies and training.

The funds will be allocated in the Fiscal Year 2023 (FY 23) budget, which took effect on July 1.

The resolution calls for federal money provided by the Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fundto cover the costs of active assailant response training for Kent County Public Schools staff, including teachers, administrators and support staff.

A pair of training days has been set for later this summer.

Students also will participate in safety drills during the school year.

In addition, the resolution seeks to expand social and emotional learning training to incorporate safety interventions, further enabling Kent County Public Schools to safely reopen and address the mental health needs of students.

These efforts will bolster safety features and protocols already in place at Kent County Public Schools’ facilities.

“Now therefore be it resolved that these guiding principles reflect Kent County Board of Education’s consensus that school safety strategies and training for protecting students and staff will be a priority in allocating available funds in the FY 23 budget,” the resolution states.