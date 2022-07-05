ShoreRivers Solstice Celebration Highlights Environmental Education

ShoreRivers received an overwhelmingly positive response from the community to the return of its Solstice Celebration under the tent on the banks of the Chester River this year. More than 300 environmental stewards gathered in support of ShoreRivers, with a specific and urgent emphasis on environmental education. Raising nearly $140,000 for science-based advocacy, restoration, and education programming, the Solstice Celebration capped a week of expeditions and experiences that reinforced the nonprofit’s mission toward environmental action.

Executive Director Isabel Hardesty called the event “a spectacular evening. It’s always uplifting to see our supporters in person and remind each other why this work is so important—our stories are all different, but the core is the same. Special thanks must be given to the Solstice Celebration Committee, numerous expedition leaders and hosts, generous auction item donors, and more than 70 sponsors. The generosity of this community continues to surprise me in the best way.”Of the total raised, $33,000 was earmarked for environmental education.

ShoreRivers’ education team delivers hands-on environmental education programming to thousands of third and ninth graders in three Eastern Shore counties as well as multiple teacher professional development trainings across the mid-Atlantic region. Funds raised during the reverse auction will support the Upper Shore Youth Environmental Action Summit as well as new, paid high school internships.

“Our young people care deeply about their communities and the environment. They have vision for change and many are already taking action. The Summit has evolved to elevate youth voices and help them activate change in their communities by providing professional experiences and career training,” explains ShoreRivers Director of Education Suzanne Sullivan. The education programs offered by ShoreRivers integrate all pillars of the organization’s mission—science, advocacy, and restoration—into dynamic and effective student experiences.

For donors who wish to contribute to these environmental education initiatives, ShoreRivers has Community Investment Tax Credits available. Any donation of $500 or more from individuals or businesses who file taxes in Maryland are eligible for a tax credit equal to 50% of their gift. Contact Rebekah Hock with any questions at rhock@shorerivers.org or visit shorerivers.org/donate to make your gift today.

ShoreRivers protects and restores Eastern Shore waterways through science-based advocacy, restoration, and education.

shorerivers.org