Letter to Editor: BOE Debate: Willy Gale — A Star is Born

Candidate Willy Gale and current Board Member Trish McGee were two stand-outs at the Board of Education Debate hosted by the League of Women Voters in Chestertown on Tuesday, June 28th.

Point by point I would call it a draw between Mr. Gale and Ms. McGee, but given that Ms. McGee did have the home-field advantage having served on the Board for the past number of years, I’ll put this photo-finish in Mr. Gale’s column. Fair is fair, right? Mr. Niven Johnson, another current Board member was a close third.

The remaining candidates did not fare nearly as well.

Mr. Frank Rhodes offered a singular implement for problems and solutions: “mutual respect”. It came across as a formulaic idea that was not a tight-fit for either.

Ms. Aretha Dorsey seemed good hearted but woefully unprepared. To specific/complex questions she often offered a canned response: she needs more information to make such a difficult decision.

Mr. Piers Heriz-Smith was a bit more colorful and started out well, but his use of bureaucratized jargon wore very thin by the end of the evening. His answers invoked grand historical imagery and figures raging from (adored) Ghandi to (despised) Hitler. He proclaimed that as a Brit, has has been carrying the collective guilt for crimes committed by the British Empire. Come again? A bit dramatic I thought. It’s not the Oscars. It is a Board of Education debate.

Mr. Charles Welsh was long on self-description, but short on solutions and with all the lure of your typical math teacher. No disrespect intended — just drawing on my own recollections.

Mr. Gale and Ms. McGee were the only two candidates thoroughly familiar with the Kirwan Commission recommendations, and the financial threat that it/they pose for the Kent County. It was up to Mr. Gale to alert the audience that “you may not be able to pay your mortgage” if these mandated increases are imposed on the local property taxes and, furthermore, that there are no assurances that the funds would go where they should — to the kids and their education. No minor point!

Time and again Mr. Gale demonstrated knowledge, quick-wit, and intelligence. He came prepared. He stood out. Both Mr. Gale and Ms. McGee were informed and authentic — they “connected” with the audience.

The debate is available on-line on the Spy or from the Kent County League of Women Voters (LWV) — I highly recommend it.

Bob Crandall

Worton