African American Heritage Walk Now Available

Historical Society releases new and expanded heritage walk with book & exhibits, open first Friday.

A new and expanded African American Heritage Walk is now available. The self-guided Heritage Walk covers more than 30 sites in downtown Chestertown, dating from the 1700s to the present.

Free copies of the Heritage Walk brochure are available at the Bordley History Center, the Visitors Center, and the County Tourism office.

“The Heritage Walk is a continuing project of the Historical Society,” explained Society President Barbara Jorgenson. “It was first issued in 2013 and revised in 2015. We are particularly proud of this new edition expanded to a 34-page book which brings to life the men and women who lived and worked in the sites listed and who are featured in exhibits at the Bordley History Center.”

The new Heritage Walk project has three parts: a brochure with map, a 34-page book with map, many illustrations, and detailed descriptions, and museum exhibits at the Bordley History Center, titled “Walk in Our Shoes.” The exhibits will be on display through July.

The book, Community, Prosperity, & Resilience: African Americans in Chestertown, Maryland, 1700s to the Present, may be purchased at the Bordley History Center for $5.00. Proceeds of the sale benefit the digitization of the Society’s local history archive.

The Bordley History Center is free and open Thursday and Friday, 11 a.m.-2 p.m. and Saturday, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Groups are encouraged to contact the Society at director@kentcountyhistory.org to arrange special openings. The

The Heritage Walk project was supported by Kent County and by grants from Stories of the Chesapeake, a program of Eastern Shore Heritage, Inc., and by the Maryland Heritage Areas Authority Grant, funded by the National Endowment for the Humanities (NEH) and Maryland Humanities as part of the American Rescue Plan (ARP) and the NEH Sustaining the Humanities through the American Rescue Plan (SHARP) initiative.