Delmarva Review: Fried Chicken, 1981 by Louise Robertson

Author’s Note: “Fried Chicken, 1981” is a portrait of my mother when I was a child. I wanted to say her name the way her mother said her name. I wanted to capture the way she spoke and her mannerisms. I wanted to acknowledge her youthfulness in the context of aging. I wanted to point to the everyday experience of expressing love and care by making dinner. And of course, I wanted to write down how she made fried chicken.

Fried Chicken, 1981

Joanie props her elbows on the table cloth

then picks up a chicken leg-

and-thigh combo, dredges

it through egg and milk, through

breadcrumbs with flecks

of green and black, nestles it

in with the rest of the body. Later, Joanie

hunches over stove and frying pan,

before pushing the tray

into the oven for, oh,

35 minutes, and back to the table

with her elbows

pointer finger,

still unbent by time,

aimed to the ceiling

to mark her words,

and she looks out the window

where we will never build

an addition. This is the process

no one else seems to use

to get their chicken fried

and I know

other people’s recipes

are supposed to be good,

but hers is the greasiest cracked

pepper and salt

love I have ever tasted.

Louise Robertson serves as the marketing director for Writers’ Block Poetry Night in Columbus, Ohio. She counts among her publications, awards, and honors a jar of homemade pickles she received for running a workshop as well as a 2018 Pushcart Prize nomination (“Open: A Journal of Arts and Letters”) and a 2018 Best of the Net nomination (Flypaper).

