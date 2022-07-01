KCPS Students Tour Local Farms

Elementary school students here got to enjoy a day on the farm — actually a couple of farms — in early June.

Students at Galena, H.H. Garnet and Rock Hall elementary schools hopped on buses June 7 and 8 to visit Rocky Mount/Hill Haven Family Farm and St. Brigid’s Dairy Farm in Kennedyville.

On their trips, students learned about farming and dairy operations, including getting up-close encounters with livestock and getting to check out equipment like a robotic milker for cows.

Also on hand for the trips was Elizabeth Hill, who heads up Kent County’s 4-H chapter, to talk to students farming and nutrition.

Lunchtime was spent at the scenic Turners Creek pavilion.