Gun Lock Give-away

The Democratic Club of Kent County will give away free cable locks for securing handguns, shotguns, and rifles at the Rock Hall 4th of July Festival.

According to the Gifford Law Center, roughly 4.6 million minors live in homes with loaded, unlocked firearms. When looking at guns used in youth suicides, unintentional shootings among children, and school shootings carried out by shooters under the age of 18, between 70% and 90% are from the home or the homes of relatives or friends. According to estimates, even modest increases in the number of American homes safely storing firearms could prevent almost a third of youth gun deaths due to suicide and unintentional firearm injury.

To help our community and neighbors practice gun safety and protect children, the Democratic Club of Kent County will distribute free cable locks for firearms. This effort was made possible by a partnership with Project ChildSafe, Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense, and Marylanders to Prevent Gun Violence. Stop by the DCKC booth at the Rock Hall Civic Center, July 4, all day after the parade.