Fabulous Forgeries at Troika Gallery

Back by popular demand, “Fabulous Forgeries” opens July 8, 2022 at Troika Gallery. Judged by Dr. Dan Weiss, President, and CEO of The Metropolitan Museum of Art, NYC, the exhibit features select Troika Artists painting “copies” of their favorite Old Master.

Art lovers who visit Troika will have the opportunity to cast a vote for The People Choice Award. Award categories of Judges Choice, Most Believable, Most Creative and The Peoples Choice will result in a monetary prize. Dr. Weiss will judge the show on Saturday, July 9, 2022.

This entertaining and educational exhibit will run parallel to the Plein Air Easton Festival. It offers the opportunity to take in a unique show while appreciating the historical context and creativity of the masterworks. Photos of the original master paintings will hang next to the “forgery” as a reference.

Concurrent with The Fabulous Forgeries show, Raoul Middleman – A Life Well Painted is also on exhibit in the gallery through August 29, 2022.

Troika Gallery is constantly refreshing the gallery’s exhibition spaces and works by all of the Troika Artists are on view. Bronzes, oils, pastels, ceramics, porcelain, watercolors, pencil drawings, and commissioned portraits are a hallmark of Troika, which features The Finest of Fine Art.

Located at 9 South Harrison Street, Troika Gallery will be open the full week of the Plein Air Festival. Regular hours are Thurs, Fri, Sat and Mon. from 11 am to 6pm, and by appointment. Fabulous Forgeries runs through August 29, 2022. For more information, visit troikagallery.com.

Boy Fishing, by Jennifer Heyd Wharton, after Winslow Homer, 1892, watercolor