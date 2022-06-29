The Realities of Education in Kent County: A Chat with School Board Member Wendy Costa

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Wendy Costa is the first to say she has been disappointed that, after almost eight years of serving on the Kent County’s Board of Education, she and her colleagues had not met the high standards she set for herself when she first ran for office in 2014. While there have been some wonderful highlights during that time, the fact remains that Kent County Public Schools, like almost every school district in the country, still struggle with test scores and finding qualified teachers.

Those are just a few of the candid observations Wendy discussed with the Spy in advance of voters going to the polls on July 19th for the Maryland primary. She will not be running for reelection. In our chat, she also talks directly about the realities of a small rural region’s governing board, parents’ lack of participation, and the dangers for Kent County as a growing number of children flounder with basic reading skills.

Costa’s observations are particularly valuable given her impressive background. The product of Vassar College; a Ph.D. in history from Columbia; one of only a handful of women in the early 1980s who won a seat in Texas for her local school district; and a co-founder of one of the most successful charter schools in the country in California, Wendy shares her thoughts about American education as well as some of the challenges that will face the Kent County School District for many years to come.

This video is approximately ten minutes in length.