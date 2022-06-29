Authors & Oysters: Brent Lewis

The Bookplate is proud to announce the next chapter in the continuation of their partnership with The Retriever Bar and their “Authors & Oysters” series. The back room of the popular bookshop on Cross Street has been expanded to include a larger selection of titles, making it necessary to look elsewhere for an event space. The Retriever provides an ideal atmosphere for an event series; patrons are able to enjoy the pub’s offerings while listening to the guest speaker in a relaxed atmosphere. David Goodrich was featured in the most recent Authors & Oysters event on June 22nd with his book, A Voyage Across an Ancient Ocean; A Bicycle Journey Through the Northern Dominion of Oil.

On Wednesday, July 6th at 6pm, all are invited to The Retriever to meet local author Brent Lewis. Brent will be discussing his book, Stardust by the Bushel; Hollywood on the Chesapeake Bay’s Eastern Shore. Focusing on stars and stories from one-hundred years of moviemaking in Delmarva, from Easton to Ocean City and Wilmington to Chincoteague. This is the first comprehensive history of the stars of stage and screen who called the Eastern Shore home during (or after) their lives … as well as major motion pictures produced on location here.

Brent Lewis is a native Chesapeake Bay Eastern Shoreman. He has published two nonfiction books about the region, Remembering Kent Island: Stories from the Chesapeake and a History of the Kent Island Volunteer Fire Department. Brent conducted the Kent Island Heritage Society’s oral histories program over a decade, and has published numerous magazine articles about the Chesapeake Bay and its people. His first novel, Bloody Point 1976, won an Honorable Mention Award at the 2015 Hollywood Book Festival. He and his wife Peggy live in Centreville, Maryland.

“Three big cheers to Brent Lewis for his hard work pulling together these remarkable stories of Eastern Shore’s relationship to Hollywood, Broadway, and the unique characters of both worlds who called the Shore home. The Spy can’t wait for volume two.” – Dave Wheelan, The Spy Newspapers

For more event details contact The Bookplate at 410-778-4167 or contact@thebookplate.net. This event is free and open to the public. Reservations are not required. The Retriever is located at 337 ½ High Street, in Chestertown, Maryland.