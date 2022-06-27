Spy Reminder: Last Day to Register for Primary and LWV Board of Education Forum

To vote in the 2022 Election, you must be registered to vote. To learn more about who can register to vote, click here.

The deadline to register to vote or update your voter registration information is June 28, 2022 for the Gubernatorial Primary Election; and October 18, 2022 for the Gubernatorial General Election. To register to vote or to check your registration status, click here. Your voter registration must be up to date with your current address. To update your voter registration, click here.

You may also register to vote or update your voter registration information in person during early voting or on election day. If you update your address on election day, you will be asked to complete a provisional ballot. An election judge will assist you with this process.

In other election news, the League of Women Voters of Kent County will host an election forum for the Board of Education primary election. It will be held at Minary’s Dream in Chestertown. Please give the LWVKC website for more information.