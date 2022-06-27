Spy Reminder: Last Day to Register for Maryland Primary is June 28

The Maryland State Board of Elections (SBE) reminds those who wish to register to vote, change party affiliation, and update their address before the 2022 Primary Election that the deadline to do so is Tuesday, June 28.

Those using the online registration system must submit their completed voter registration application to register, change party affiliation, or update their address by 11:59 p.m. on June 28. To ensure applications are completed and received by 11:59 p.m., SBE advises voters to access the online system no later than 11:50 p.m. on June 28. Those who prefer not to register to vote online may print the registration form (English version and Spanish version) and submit it at the office of their local board of elections by 5 p.m. on June 28 or return it by mail. Registration forms returned by mail must be postmarked by June 28.

Voters may also register to vote in-person during early voting and on Primary Election Day, July 19. Early voting runs from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. beginning Thursday, July 7 and continuing through Thursday, July 14. Voters can register to vote and vote early at any early voting center in the county in which they reside. A complete list of early voting centers for the Primary Election is available online.

Voters wishing to register to vote and vote in person on Primary Election Day – July 19 – can do so at their polling place.

Voters who wish to cast their ballots by mail or via one of Maryland’s 288 ballot drop boxes must request a mail-in ballot from the State Board of Elections or their local board of elections. Requests for a mail-in ballot for the Primary Election must be received by July 12, 2022.

Each of Maryland’s 288 ballot boxes are available for use until July 19 at 8 p.m. Voters can return their mail-in ballots using any official ballot box in their county of residence. A complete list of ballot box locations is available online.

The local boards of elections continue to look for voters to serve as election judges. Interested voters can learn more and apply here.