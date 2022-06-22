United Way Elects New Board Members

United Way of Kent County has announced the addition of new Board members for 2022-2023.

Bob Altieri is President and CEO of Chesapeake Bank and Trust He has been a banking executive for over 35 years banking experience. Most recently he was the Chief Operating Officer for Baltimore Community Lending, LLC, a Community Development Financial Institution (CDFI) lending to minority businesses and developers in Baltimore City.

Susan Conaghan of Rock Hall has lived in Kent County for 40 years. family first, with dog. outside is the best place to be.

A jack-of-all-trades, Nina Ogor has worked in education, tech, and office administration for a number of years and is now a Kent County Middle School English Language Arts teacher. She is a resident of Chestertown.

Susan Storm retired to Kentmore Park from Wilmington, DE in 2019. After a 25-year career in sales, she spent seven years as the fitness director at a large health club in Hockessin Delaware and is now starting at the Kent County YMCA.

David White served in the Vietnam war, and later was a faculty member and dean at three universities before retiring to Chestertown in 2013. In his spare time, he sails his boat on the Chesapeake Bay.

They join current Board members Muriel Cole, Nina Fleegle, Martin Knight, Rebecca Murphy, and DeLia Shoge, President. Every effort is made to maintain a board that reflects the county’s racial, ethnic, age, religious, and geographic diversity.

The United Way of Kent County strives to improve our community by building partnerships and bringing together diverse stakeholders from 27 agencies to focus on three areas: Health, Education, and Financial Stability.

The annual fund-raising campaign begins September 1. Donations may be made at any time via the website: unitedwayofkentcounty.org or by mail to United Way of Kent County, P.O. Box 594, Chestertown, MD 21620.