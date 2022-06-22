MENU

June 22, 2022

Local Life Brevities

Spy Reading: Major NY Times Story Explores the Legacy of Harriet Tubman and Climate Change Impact

Readers of the Spy might enjoy a recent article by Martha S. Jones of the New York Times that was published yesterday.  The historian marks the 200th birthday of a conductor of the Underground Railroad with a visit to her birthplace, only to learn how climate change is washing away memories of "the ultimate outdoors woman."

Please read the article here.

 

 

