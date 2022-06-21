News from the League of Women Voters

The Leagues of Women Voters of Midshore, Queen Anne’s County and Kent County will sponsor forums for Senate candidates for MD District 36 and Congressional Representative candidates for US District 1, on June 26, in person at Chesapeake College, Cadby Theatre. They will also be streamed on facebook. Forums will be held from 1:30 – 3:00 pm for MD Senate District 36 Republican candidates and from 3:15 –4:45pm for candidates for the Democratic nomination for US District 1.

The League of Women Voters sponsors forums for contested races only. In each forum, candidates will be given an opportunity to introduce themselves and will answer two questions from the League that they have received in advance. The audience will have an opportunity to participate by submitting questions on cards collected by forum workers. The forum will finish with closing statements from each participant.

The forum will be filmed by the League of Women voters and those who have been granted permission by the League. No other recording will be permitted. Campaign signs, literature or clothing that indicates support of a candidate will not be allowed in the forum room.

The League is a nonpartisan political organization dedicated to promoting informed and active citizen participation in government; it does not support or oppose any political parties or candidates for office.