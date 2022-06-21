Harriet Tubman on the Courthouse Lawn: A Chat with Adrian Holmes on Plans for a Tubman Sculpture in Cambridge

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

For Adrian Holmes, the founder and program director of the Alpha Genesis Community Development Corporation, she had reason to feel some significant satisfaction on the day that the organization’s public art project of Harriet Tubman had its official opening a few years ago.

The result of more than a year of community input as well as the stunning design work by muralist Michael Rosato, the project not only won the hearts of the community but unexpectedly also gained national fame with both print and television media profiling this powerful image of the legendary Tubman saving her niece from slavery.

And that publicity set into motion a remarkable journey for Adrian and her board members.

Just a day after the mural opening, Alpha Genesis received a call from someone asking if her group might host a new Harriet Tubman sculpture by Wesley Wofford at the Dorchester County Courthouse for a month while it was touring the country.

That fateful call led to a remarkable chain of events that led to a permanent new Tubman statue by the same artist being installed next September on the courthouse lawn.

The Spy sat down with Adrian on Sunday afternoon from ArtBar 2.0, the organization’s very popular event space in downtown Cambridge to talk about this extraordinary moment on the Mid-Shore for both art and history.

This video is approximately five minutes in length. To make a donation to help raise the remaining $10,000 left in the campaign and donate a brick please go here. For more information about Alpha Genesis Community Development Corporation please go here.