WAF Members Chosen for the Maryland Regional Virtual Exhibition Series #4: Eastern Shore

The Maryland Regional Virtual Exhibition Series #4:Eastern Shore exhibit opened on June 17th. This year-long series continues with the current Series #4: Eastern Shore Maryland, which features 48 works of art created by artists residing in Cecil, Dorchester, Kent, Queen Anne’s, Somerset, Talbot, Wicomico, and Worcester counties. The exhibition includes several visual artworks inspired by nature on the Eastern Shore, and The Working Artists Forum (WAF) is pleased to announce that some of its members were selected to participate. Two of its members in the exhibit are Betty Huang, WAF President, with her 20″x24″ painting “Tranquil Courtyard”, and Pat Lang, WAF, Publicity Chairperson, with her 12″x24″ oil painting titled “Owl in Flight.”.

This exhibit will be on view until August 19, 2022 and can be seen at https://artspaces.kunstmatrix.com/en/exhibition/10396866/maryland-regional-virtual-exhibition-series-4-eastern-shore

Information on the Working Artists Forum, its members and exhibits, can be found at WorkingArtistsForum.com